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$$$ Best Bets: Baseball, Baseball... and more Baseball

1 hour 39 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 12:12 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

It's the dog days of summer... which means it's all about baseball. Hunter McCann has this weekend's MLB Best Bet$.

Friday

MLB:
Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Cubs @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs
Royals @ Tigers: Tarik Skubal o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML
Guardians @ Rays: Rays ML
Angels @ Giants: u8.5 Total Runs

Saturday

MLB:
TBD

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Sunday

MLB:
TBD

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