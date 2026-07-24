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$$$ Best Bets: Baseball, Baseball... and more Baseball
It's the dog days of summer... which means it's all about baseball. Hunter McCann has this weekend's MLB Best Bet$.
Friday
MLB:
Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Cubs @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs
Royals @ Tigers: Tarik Skubal o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML
Guardians @ Rays: Rays ML
Angels @ Giants: u8.5 Total Runs
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
Trending News
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
More News
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News Video
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LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be...
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INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System patient taken into custody after...
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'Coming back to my roots:' Fields running for late State Sen. Selders'...
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Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against...
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Hammond Police: Man wanted after stealing items from Target, shoving employee
Sports Video
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LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be...
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Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes...
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LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
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Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
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Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...