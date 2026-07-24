$$$ Best Bets: Baseball, Baseball... and more Baseball

It's the dog days of summer... which means it's all about baseball. Hunter McCann has this weekend's MLB Best Bet$.

Friday

MLB:

Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5

Cubs @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs

Royals @ Tigers: Tarik Skubal o7.5 Total Strikeouts

Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML

Guardians @ Rays: Rays ML

Angels @ Giants: u8.5 Total Runs

Saturday

MLB:

TBD

Sunday

MLB:

TBD