Benefit concert held for church destroyed in February fire

BATON ROUGE — The University United Methodist Church sanctuary was full Sunday afternoon during a benefit raising money for St. Luke's Episcopal, which burned down in February.

"In the midst of the things that are different, among different traditions, there's a lot of unity. We come together to help each other, to support each other. In that regard, our denominational differences are real, but, they do not define everything about us, we are all children of God and our unity is greater than things that might divide us," St. Luke's Rector Father Bryan Owen said.

The concert entitled "Surely, It Is God Who Saves Me," was hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge for music and scripture readings. Children's and youth choirs from different congregations were featured as well as music from the piano and organ.

"The way that music touches the heart and the soul, I think people are going to walk away from this feeling uplifted and encouraged," Father Owen said.

A video titled "From the Ashes, St. Luke's Journey" was shown, detailing the church and its community in the months since the fire.

Donations for restoring St. Luke's were also collected.

"To me, the most exciting piece of this is just bringing people together across the community, across different churches," Fr. Owen said.