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Bayou Vista man arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for traffic violation
MORGAN CITY — A Bayou Vista man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation, Morgan City Police said Friday.
Logan Hebert, 20, was pulled over for improper lane usage on Thursday. During the traffic stop, officers found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana and THC resin, all of which Hebert is believed to have with the intention to sell.
Hebert was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and his initial improper lane use charge.
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