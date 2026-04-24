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Bayou Vista man arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for traffic violation

1 hour 9 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 11:56 AM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A Bayou Vista man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation, Morgan City Police said Friday. 

Logan Hebert, 20, was pulled over for improper lane usage on Thursday. During the traffic stop, officers found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana and THC resin, all of which Hebert is believed to have with the intention to sell.

Hebert was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and his initial improper lane use charge.

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