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Bayou Classic 2026 tickets are on sale now, here's where to get them

2 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 4:38 PM May 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Tickets for this year's Bayou Classic are now on sale.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, mybayouclassic.com or at Southern University's campus.

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