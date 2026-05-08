Bayou Classic 2026 tickets are on sale now, here's where to get them

BATON ROUGE — Tickets for this year's Bayou Classic are now on sale.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, mybayouclassic.com or at Southern University's campus.

The Battle of the Bands is set for Nov. 27 and the game is Nov. 28, both at the Superdome.