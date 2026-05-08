68°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Classic 2026 tickets are on sale now, here's where to get them
BATON ROUGE — Tickets for this year's Bayou Classic are now on sale.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, mybayouclassic.com or at Southern University's campus.
Trending News
The Battle of the Bands is set for Nov. 27 and the game is Nov. 28, both at the Superdome.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify suspected driver after 2 injured in downtown Hammond shooting
-
Discussions over Louisiana's congressional districts heat up at Capitol
-
Bayou Classic 2026 tickets are on sale now, here's where to get...
-
FBI holds memorial service honoring fallen agents and law enforcement officers
-
Visitation held for Lafayette teen who died in Mall of Louisiana shooting
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball riding 12-game SWAC winning streak
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave