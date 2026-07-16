Baton Rouge woman holds out hope for justice as her father's death remains unsolved 30+ years later

BATON ROUGE -- A homicide case in Baton Rouge remains unsolved after more than 30 years. On December 5, 1994, 36-year-old Lee Jackson was shot and killed while driving in a parking lot along Renoir Avenue.

However, while the case has not been solved, Jackson's daughter Kendro Williams is still holding on to hope that justice will be served.

Williams said the shooting was just a few streets over from where he was living at the time.

"He went to meet someone, and he never made it back. He got a call to meet somebody, and he left. He went to meet them, and he was dead within minutes," Williams said.

Williams was only 16 years old when her father died.

"I heard about it the next morning. He was supposed to take me to a doctor's appointment. He never showed. Later that morning, I saw it on the news," Williams said.

Jackson, according to Williams, was a military veteran, having served in the U.S. army.

"He was funny. He was charismatic; he was a jokester. He loved wrestling," Williams said.

Nearly 32 years later, Williams and her family are still waiting for answers on who shot Jackson and why.

"Nobody's speaking up, and nobody's even talking about what happened to him; it's almost like he never existed," Williams said.

But through that time, she has never stopped pushing for justice. In August of 2025, the Capitol Region Crime Stoppers posted about the investigation, asking anyone with information to come forward and saying those with information could be eligible for a cash prize.

"I wanted somebody to look into it again. I wanted a fresh pair of eyes because it just didn't make any sense," Williams said.

However, she said she has not received any information since that post. Even still, she holds out hope that one day, justice will be served.

"Because he deserves it. He was a good man. He was a good dad. Nobody deserves to go out like that. If he went to the Military and fought for his country and wasn't killed, how fair is it for him that he comes home as a civilian and is murdered in the streets?" Williams asked.

WBRZ reached out to law enforcement for more information on the investigation. We have yet to hear back.