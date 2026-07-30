Baton Rouge woman booked on DWI after pursuit, crash leaves 5 with injuries

BATON ROUGE — A driver led police on a pursuit before running a red light and hitting another vehicle carrying five people, according to police.

On July 29, just after midnight on South Choctaw Drive near North Foster Drive, an officer clocked a vehicle traveling around 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The pursuit ended in the 2500 block of South Choctaw Drive at the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police say the driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle that had two adults and three teenagers inside.

All five people in the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was identified as Anna Kent.

Kent blew a .186 during her DWI test. She was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, vehicular negligent injuring, driving with a suspended license and driving without proof of insurance.