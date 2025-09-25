Baton Rouge woman accused in hit and run on Plank Road pleaded not guilty in arraignment

BATON ROUGE— A Baton Rouge woman will head back to court next month after pleading not guilty on Thursday to a deadly hit and run.

Ta'Quencya Harris, 35, faces more charges after a grand jury chose to indict her in August on on manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and obstruction of justice.

This comes nearly six months after 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart was killed while leaving an after hours club on Plank Road in Baton Rouge.

"Nothing good is coming out of [after hours clubs]. They've had approximately three deaths in total since the accident took LaDerrica. If they're not regulated, they need to go," said family member Sharnae Smith.

Harris' new charges were added after more evidence was found. The prosecution team said Harris was speeding before hitting Stewart while she was walking the street. She is also accused of lying after telling a mechanic her car was damaged after she hit a deer.

Harris entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

WBRZ also learned while out on bond, Harris was arrested again about two weeks ago. Police say she punched one of her neighbors and was charged with second-degree battery.

"She is obviously a menace. She does not respect human life. She has been doing things to people, hurting people continuously, and she belongs in jail. She does not belong back on the streets to hurt or kill anyone else," one family member told WBRZ.

Stewart's cousin Di'Arbonee Smith was walking next to Stewart when she was hit. The family said every court date is a reminder of their unhealed wounds.

"My sister is literally dealing with this everyday when she's looking at her scars, and realize her best friend is no longer here. Our cousin is no longer here, our sister is no longer here," Smith said.

Harris will remain in jail until she is set to go before a judge on October 9th for the battery charge then possibly a bond can be set.