Baton Rouge weightlifter chasing Olympic dream

BATON ROUGE - Just by looking at 17-year-old Baron Baker, you wouldn't expect that he can squat over 600 pounds, but he can do just that. The Episcopal junior has been making quite a name for himself in the junior weightlifting world.

Back in March, Baron broke three American records at the American Open, just two and a half years into his weightlifting career. His long-term goal is to represent Team USA at the 2032 Olympics.

"I get tunnel vision, and all I see is the bar," said Baron. "I'm just getting ready to lift, and there are just no thoughts. I just have a passion for it; I just love it so much."

Lifting has become Baron's trade. His max squat is so heavy that he actually needs to use a special bar that won't bend in response to the massive weight. But Baron is carrying more than just his hopes and the bar on his shoulders.

Just last year, Brandon Baker, Baron's father, lost his battle with cancer, but he remained an inspirational figure in Baron's own weightlifting journey. Brandon was also an amazing weightlifter and set his own records during his own career.

Back in his heyday, Brandon was also an Olympic hopeful and represented the Junior World Team three times. Unfortunately, Brandon suffered a traumatic brain injury at 19-years-old, and he never did make the Olympic team.

But that didn't stop Brandon from making an impact on his son.

"He's always inspired me to be strong," said Baron. "My whole life, he was really strong, and I always wanted to be that strong like him. I want his legacy to live on to where, hopefully, I'll make it to the Olympics and I'll be able to complete his dream for both of us."

The next step in Baron's Olympic pursuit will be next week in Cali, Columbia for the International Weightlifting Federation World Youth Championships. The event runs July 5-11.