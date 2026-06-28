Baton Rouge volunteers collect donations for people impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur

BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers is collecting supplies and donations for flood survivors in Avoyelles Parish.

Hundreds of homes flooded in the parish, causing some homeowners to lose everything.

Krysten Bennett lives in Baton Rouge and lost her home in the 2016 flood. She's leading the charge, collecting donations.

"I just want them to feel love. Just to feel loved and supported and I know they have immediate needs. With my experience, I needed immediate needs met and that's what I'm trying to do is getting their immediate needs met," said Bennett.

The most needed items include bleach and disinfectants, Clorox wipes, mops, brooms, buckets, squeegees, pump sprayers and contractor-grade trash bags. Work gloves, masks and protective equipment, shop vacs, fans, dehumidifiers, storage totes and packing boxes are also needed.

Baby supplies, pet supplies, toiletries and personal hygiene products, sanitizing body wash and Gold Bond Powder are on the list as well.

Cash and check donations are accepted at the drop-off location. Monetary donations will be used to purchase needed supplies.

Anyone interested in volunteering or looking for general information can contact Bennett at 225-371-0990.