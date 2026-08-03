Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Symphony's new deal brings higher pay and updated policies for musicians
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony announced on Monday that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified on Friday.
This is the first time an agreement has been negotiated since the 2009/2010 season, with the most notable update being an amended pay scale creating a pay increase for all musicians. The pay increase aligns the Baton Rouge Symphony with other orchestras of similar size and scale.
Other updates to the agreement included increased travel compensation, updated concert attire, individual service agreement policies and orchestra audition guidelines.
Trending News
"The collaborative nature of these negotiations and the positive results that these conversations have generated will serve the BRSO tremendously, and in turn, serve the Baton Rouge community at large," Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Marshall Carby said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says
-
Louisiana in the midst of deal with SpaceX
-
Moms can donate life-saving breast milk at Ochsner Baton Rouge for the...
-
I-55 southbound closed at Independence after law enforcement chase ends with crash,...
-
Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp