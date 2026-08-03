Baton Rouge Symphony's new deal brings higher pay and updated policies for musicians

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony announced on Monday that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified on Friday.

This is the first time an agreement has been negotiated since the 2009/2010 season, with the most notable update being an amended pay scale creating a pay increase for all musicians. The pay increase aligns the Baton Rouge Symphony with other orchestras of similar size and scale.

Other updates to the agreement included increased travel compensation, updated concert attire, individual service agreement policies and orchestra audition guidelines.

"The collaborative nature of these negotiations and the positive results that these conversations have generated will serve the BRSO tremendously, and in turn, serve the Baton Rouge community at large," Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Marshall Carby said.