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Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the city

1 hour 18 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 4:59 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony kicked off its annual Symphony Week today with a series of small ensemble pop-up concerts.

The performances are scheduled across six locations around the capital city over the next five days. Today's concert was held at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

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Each concert is free and lasts around 30 minutes. The next performance is outside the Main Street Market downtown, starting at noon tomorrow.

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