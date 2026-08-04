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Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the city
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony kicked off its annual Symphony Week today with a series of small ensemble pop-up concerts.
The performances are scheduled across six locations around the capital city over the next five days. Today's concert was held at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
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Each concert is free and lasts around 30 minutes. The next performance is outside the Main Street Market downtown, starting at noon tomorrow.
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