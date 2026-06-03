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Baton Rouge's Red Shoes non-profit gets new shelter for outdoor food pantry
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge non-profit has a new protective structure to house its Community Fridge and outdoor pantry.
The Red Shoes, a non-profit on Government Street, worked with First Tuesday non-profit and carpenter Uncle John to build the structure.
The pantry sits outside The Red Shoes with its doors facing Delphine Street, away from direct sunlight. That placement is meant to keep the refrigerator's temperature stable.
Representatives of The Red Shoes said the community pantry is intended to provide healthy, accessible food for neighbors in the area.
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Fill the Fridge July is a community-wide initiative dedicated to keeping The Red Shoes Community Fridge stocked and accessible 24/7 for anyone in need. The initiative is now in its third year.
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