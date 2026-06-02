74°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou are back in action this summer. The squad held a luncheon and press conference at the Lod Cook Hotel on Tuesday ahead of their season opener.
The Rougarou are coming off of their first Texas Collegiate League Championship last summer, and are hoping to defend that title this season.
The Rougarou will be led by Walker High head baseball coach Mike Forbes this summer.
Trending News
The team starts the season on the road, but they will host the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pete Goldsby Field.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence in 2025 courthouse shooting
-
Mother of Baton Rouge street racing crash victim wants harsher penalties for...
-
Baldwin residents startled by loud explosion as Cleco tears down old plant
-
Man arrested after fatal crash caused by 80 mph street race along...
-
Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence before, during 2025 courthouse...
Sports Video
-
Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph holds football camp in Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day