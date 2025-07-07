Baton Rouge Rougarou defeat Seguin River Monsters in both games Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou hosted the Seguin River Monsters on Sunday evening for a double header. Each game lasted 7 innings.

The Rougarou took the lead in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs.

The River Monsters tried to catch up, scoring two runs of their own, but a solo home run by Matthew Keller would seal the victory for the Rougarou.

The Rougarou win game one 5-2 and then turned around to win game two, 6-2.

They are back at home at Pete Goldsby Field on Tuesday to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7 p.m.