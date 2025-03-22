52°
Baton Rouge Red Beans and Rice Festival gives people opportunity to highlight capitol city cuisines

2 hours 50 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Red Beans and Rice Day takes place Saturday, and the Louisiana Red Beans and Rice Music and Heritage Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate.

Residents were offered a variety of food, face painting and plenty more fun activities.

