Baton Rouge Police trying to identify six men accused of theft, device fraud
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify six men accused of device fraud and theft.
Investigators say in late March, the suspects allegedly stole a business credit card and used it to make purchases at a local home improvement store. The total value of merchandise is estimated to be around $4,000.
If you can help identify these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
