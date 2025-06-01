83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify six men accused of theft, device fraud

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify six men accused of device fraud and theft.

Investigators say in late March, the suspects allegedly stole a business credit card and used it to make purchases at a local home improvement store. The total value of merchandise is estimated to be around $4,000.

If you can help identify these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

