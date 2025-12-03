49°
Baton Rouge Police seeking information on attempted robbery suspect on South Acadian Thruway

Wednesday, December 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery at a fast food restaurant.

Officials said in September 2025, a suspect entered the restaurant in the 200 block of South Acadian Thruway and approached an employee while implying they had a weapon. They then demanded money from the register.

The suspect has a distinct mark on their arm. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

