Baton Rouge Police seeking information on attempted robbery suspect on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery at a fast food restaurant.
Officials said in September 2025, a suspect entered the restaurant in the 200 block of South Acadian Thruway and approached an employee while implying they had a weapon. They then demanded money from the register.
The suspect has a distinct mark on their arm. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
