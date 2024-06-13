92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police searching for man suspected of using counterfeit money at Airline convenience store

Thursday, June 13 2024
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

On June 3, the man was seen on security footage using counterfeit money to make a purchase from a convenience store in the 8000 Block of Airline Highway.

