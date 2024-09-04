Baton Rouge Police searching for man believed to have brought gun to high school

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man seen bringing an assault rifle to a high school.

Detectives are attempting to identify the man who is believed to have brought the gun to the school on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.