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Baton Rouge police graduate over a dozen residents from Citizens Academy

55 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 9:07 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police thanked residents for their time at the Metro Council Chambers after this year's Citizens Academy graduation.

More than a dozen residents completed the eight-week course held at Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters. The program covered what it means to be an officer.

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Participants learned about different aspects of the job including 911 dispatch and gun demonstrations.

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