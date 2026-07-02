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Baton Rouge police graduate over a dozen residents from Citizens Academy
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police thanked residents for their time at the Metro Council Chambers after this year's Citizens Academy graduation.
More than a dozen residents completed the eight-week course held at Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters. The program covered what it means to be an officer.
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Participants learned about different aspects of the job including 911 dispatch and gun demonstrations.
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