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Baton Rouge nonprofit partners with BREC to bring table tennis to summer camp kids

1 hour 36 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 9:37 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Table Tennis Club teamed up with BREC to teach more than a dozen summer camp kids how to play table tennis at Forest Community Park this afternoon.

The non-profit, which has been working with BREC since 2022, is focused on teaching young players the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

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The organization also raises funds for the park system. WBRZ viewers may recognize the club from WBRZ's Get 2 Moving.

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