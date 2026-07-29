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Baton Rouge nonprofit partners with BREC to bring table tennis to summer camp kids
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Table Tennis Club teamed up with BREC to teach more than a dozen summer camp kids how to play table tennis at Forest Community Park this afternoon.
The non-profit, which has been working with BREC since 2022, is focused on teaching young players the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.
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The organization also raises funds for the park system. WBRZ viewers may recognize the club from WBRZ's Get 2 Moving.
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