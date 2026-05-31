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Baton Rouge Night Market returns for fourth year at Louisiana State Capitol
BATON ROUGE — Night Market Baton Rouge returned for its fourth year in front of the Louisiana State Capitol, drawing thousands of people to the event.
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The market brought together 40 food vendors, entertainment and vendors, all centered around highlighting Asian culture in the capital area.
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