Baton Rouge men wanted in shooting at St. Gabriel nightclub
ST. GABRIEL - Police have identified a pair of suspects involved in a shooting at a night club that left one person hurt over the weekend.
The St. Gabriel Police Department said one person was shot Saturday night at the Foxx Trapp nightclub. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but that person's current condition is unknown.
Sunday afternoon, police released photos of the two suspects connected with the shooting. By Monday morning, investigators had identified the suspects as Braxton Savoy and Marshall Nettles, both from Baton Rouge.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the two men to contact the agency at (225)642-5222.
