Baton Rouge mayor schedules slate of events in honor of Veterans Month

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office has scheduled a series of events to commemorate the city-parish's veterans throughout the month of November.

See the full announcement below.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proudly designates the month of November as Veterans Month in East Baton Rouge Parish, a tribute to the courageous men and women of our community who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“The sacrifices of our veterans have laid the foundation for the freedoms we cherish, and their dedication continues to inspire us all,” says Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Let us come together as a community to express our deep appreciation and unwavering support for our veterans, acknowledging the courage, commitment, and resolve that define them. Baton Rouge salutes you, our true heroes, during this special week of gratitude and celebration."

To commemorate Veterans Month, Mayor Broome's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs has collaborated with community-based organizations to launch the second annual RedStick Veterans Week, November 4-11, 2023, themed "Warriors of the Past to the Present." This week-long celebration will shine a spotlight on veterans' remarkable achievements, unwavering courage, and selfless dedication, as well as express our profound gratitude for their sacrifices through an array of community events.

Schedule of Events for RedStick Veterans Week, November 5-11, 2023:

· Saturday, November 4, 2023- 09:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.- Flag Folding Event - Baton Rouge City Hall Lawn, 222 St. Louis Street, Flag Folding and presentation of Flags for proper retirement.

· Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. - Prayer Brunch at Capitol Park Museum Downtown Baton Rouge – includes cycling with Geaux Ride, Yoga with Baton Rouge General, Art Gallery viewing with Capitol Park Museum, and Paint Vibes with Josh White. Please bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

· Tues. November 7, 2023- 10:00 a.m.- Mayoral Press Conference Declaring Veteran Month- Mississippi River Levee at USS Kidd.

· Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. – Rhorer Plaza & Galvez Stage – Red Stick Veterans Week Kickoff – program celebrating veterans, their families, and their service. This event is designed to teach youth about service and veterans plus to build esprit de corps amongst veterans and family members. MC is Lamont Cole, Mayor Pro Tem. Please bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

· Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. – Veterans’ Month Recognitions – Metropolitan Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 St. Louis Street, Announcement by Mayor of Thank-A-Veteran Program

· Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard– Mayor’s Veterans Breakfast. Registration link: https:// mayorsveteransbreakfast2023. eventbrite.com

· Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 P.M. – S.U. Cotillion Ballroom The 248th United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball -- Commemorate the 248th Marine Corps Birthday and pay homage to Marines. Ticketed Event

· Saturday, November 11, 2023 at - L'Auberge Hotel- The Devil Dawg Dash 5K – Devil Dawg Dash 5K, Jaguar Battle Run, and Commander’s Cup Competition as a day of fun activities and celebration with musical guests, D.J.s and prizes.

· Saturday, November 11, 2023 at - A.W. Mumford Stadium– Block Party & pre-game concert at The Tony Clayton Plaza as a day of fun activities and celebration with musical guests The Michael Foster Project, D.J.s and prizes. FREE!!! Please bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

The mission of the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs is to serve as a unified group of veteran service organizations, civic associations, and the local community. Together, they seek to promote the goals and objectives of veteran partners for the common good. Their vision is to foster and support the exchange of information and ideas among veterans organizations and promote opportunities for community engagement, addressing issues related to veteran personnel of all services in East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge.