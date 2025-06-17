79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested after Port Allen armed robbery in May

2 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 1:36 PM June 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge man accused of robbing a Port Allen business in May was arrested earlier this week.

Johnell Joseph, 36, was arrested Monday following a multi-week investigation into the armed robbery on May 30.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that Joseph allegedly went into the business and pulled a handgun on the cashier while he demanded money. He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Trending News

After identifying Joseph as a suspect, he was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days