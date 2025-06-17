Baton Rouge man arrested after Port Allen armed robbery in May

PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge man accused of robbing a Port Allen business in May was arrested earlier this week.

Johnell Joseph, 36, was arrested Monday following a multi-week investigation into the armed robbery on May 30.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that Joseph allegedly went into the business and pulled a handgun on the cashier while he demanded money. He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After identifying Joseph as a suspect, he was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. His bond has not been set.