Baton Rouge health expo offers free screenings, haircuts and CPR training to families

BATON ROUGE — Families in Baton Rouge got access to free health screenings and back-to-school resources at the Family Care and Health Expo held at United Believers Baptist Church.

The event was hosted in partnership with Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University.

Attendees could get screened for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and hearing, along with HIV testing.

Families also picked up back-to-school supplies, got complimentary haircuts and took part in CPR education. There were also activities available for children.

Organizers say the expo was designed to improve health care access while giving families resources to help them stay healthy and ready for the school year.