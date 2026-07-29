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Baton Rouge fraternity connects dozens to mental health resources at 'Wine Down Wednesday' event

1 hour 48 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 9:25 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Gamma Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted a "Wine Down Wednesday" event at the Baton Rouge African American Museum to spread awareness for mental health.

Dozens of guests attended the free event, which honored National Minority Mental Health Month. The evening focused on connecting with others and offering resources to people in need.

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The group holds these sessions every month to help as many people as they can.

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