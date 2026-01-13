36°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to apartment fire on 79th Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue.
Fire crews arrived just before midnight to find smoke coming from the from the second floor near the front entrance.
Fire officials said that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rock the Country announces 2026 lineup, will not include stop in Louisiana...
-
New Pecue Lane traffic pattern opens to drivers, resident points to overlooked...
-
Council members invite residents of Baton Rouge to Delta Utilities Town Hall...
-
'My child didn't have a fair chance at life:' Four teens killed...
-
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of leading high-speed chase on La....
Sports Video
-
U-High girls basketball improves to 19-3
-
Southern men's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers...
-
LSU signs Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer portal
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...