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Baton Rouge families pick up free school supplies at District 7 community event
BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at a Pack the Sack event to pick up school supplies, connect with community organizations and enjoy food, activities and entertainment as students prepared to head back to the classroom.
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Organizers say events like this help ease the financial burden on families while making sure students start the new school year with the supplies they need.
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