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Baton Rouge families pick up free school supplies at District 7 community event

1 hour 22 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2026 Jul 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 8:11 PM July 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at a Pack the Sack event to pick up school supplies, connect with community organizations and enjoy food, activities and entertainment as students prepared to head back to the classroom.

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Organizers say events like this help ease the financial burden on families while making sure students start the new school year with the supplies they need.

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