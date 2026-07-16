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Baton Rouge dancing fundraiser raises awareness for Prader-Willi syndrome
BATON ROUGE — Red Stick Social hosted a "Dancing Through the Decades" fundraiser to support people with Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition that causes physical, mental and behavioral problems.
Guests dressed in costumes inspired by the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. The event also featured a photo booth, food and drinks.
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Organizers say they are always looking for ways to help and encourage families to reach out for whatever they need.
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