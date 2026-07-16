79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge dancing fundraiser raises awareness for Prader-Willi syndrome

2 hours 39 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 10:23 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Red Stick Social hosted a "Dancing Through the Decades" fundraiser to support people with Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition that causes physical, mental and behavioral problems.

Guests dressed in costumes inspired by the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. The event also featured a photo booth, food and drinks.

Trending News

Organizers say they are always looking for ways to help and encourage families to reach out for whatever they need.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days