Baton Rouge City-Brooks Park could see major updates under three proposed options

BATON ROUGE — The future of City-Brooks Park is up for debate, with multiple proposals on the table ranging from keeping the golf course intact to adding bike lanes and expanding walking trails.

BREC hired design consultant Sasaki Associates to develop proposals for how the park could look in the coming decades.

One plan, called "The Big Loop," would build a walking and running path around the park while preserving the golf course footprint. It also includes changes to Brooks Pool, a new Baton Rouge art gallery and a 400-meter running track.

"The loop obviously goes around the whole park. It makes connections to Knock Knock Children's Museum and to the gallery," Angela Harms with BREC said.

A second plan, called the "Stitch," would add a two-way bike lane and on-street parking but would cut the 2,300-yard, nine-hole golf course down to 1,900 yards.

State Rep. Dixon McMakin proposed a third option that combines elements from both plans. His proposal keeps the golf course intact, adds a track for residents and renovates the Brooks Pool.

"City-Brooks Community Park is one that we're looking at to get a new rec center, so that in conjunction with the pool and pool house will be a really phenomenal amenity there," Harms said.

BREC estimates the cost of the changes could range from $30 million to $50 million depending on which plan is adopted.

"Those are all proposed. Nothing's in stone yet. Nothing has been determined," Harms said.

More public meetings and park commission sessions are still scheduled, with a decision on the park's future expected by the end of this year.