Baton Rouge church hosts crime prevention event to make a difference in the community

BATON ROUGE — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church held its inaugural Crime Prevention event to make a difference in the Baton Rouge community.

Senior Pastor Derrick Shavers said the church is focused on the youth in the city, and he wants to mentor them to break the cycle of ongoing juvenile crime.

“If we don’t pour into them then we’ll have another lost generation. It’s my job not only as a pastor but as a Black man to pour into these young men,” Shavers said.

Keaven Grows is a member at the church and he said the event is a good chance for young men like him to connect with positive role models. He said he is thankful for Pastor Shavers for sowing a seed into his life and helping him strengthen his relationship with God.

“I actually listen. I actually sit down and try to talk to my God and let Him know how I’m feeling. Thank you for waking me up just something as simple as that,” Grows said.

Grows said he encourages kids his age to be involved in church.

“If your mama wakes you up and tells you to go to church, go! That might just be the best day of your life, you never know,” Grows said.

East Baton Rouge Chief Deputy Public Defender Greg Cook said crime statistics show 84 percent of crime in Baton Rouge is committed by African Americans against African Americans. He said this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

"Put the guns down. Too many guns on the streets, too many young males killing young males,” Cook said.

Cook said it is up to the community to get involved in the lives of the youth.

“We need to be actively involved in what our kids are doing in our communities,” he said.