Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrates 50 years in capital city

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrated 50 years in the capital city on Wednesday.

Coffee Call, located just off College Drive, has long been a local favorite for beignets and coffee.

For its 50th anniversary, the shop offered half-price beignets all day Wednesday and had live music from 1 to 10 p.m.