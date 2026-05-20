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Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrates 50 years in capital city
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrated 50 years in the capital city on Wednesday.
Coffee Call, located just off College Drive, has long been a local favorite for beignets and coffee.
For its 50th anniversary, the shop offered half-price beignets all day Wednesday and had live music from 1 to 10 p.m.
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