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Baton Rouge 'Beat the Heat' event targets vulnerable residents with free heat and hurricane relief

1 hour 16 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2026 Jul 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 8:16 PM July 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Families in Baton Rouge received free air conditioners and hurricane preparedness supplies at a community event focused on beating the heat and getting ready for storm season.

Residents also learned how to stay safe during extreme heat and severe weather, according to organizers.

Mayor Sid Edwards joined State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, State Sen. Regina Barrow and Bishop Raymond Johnson to help distribute the resources.

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Organizers say the event was designed to help vulnerable residents stay cool, prepared and protected throughout the summer and hurricane season.

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