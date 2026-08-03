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Baton Rouge barber shop gives free haircuts and school supplies ahead of new school year
BATON ROUGE — A local barbershop offered free haircuts and school supplies to kids ahead of the new school year on Monday.
The event was part of Snip-It Barbershop's annual "Cuttin Out Violence" gathering. Organizers also hosted a conversation about gun violence and its impacts on the Baton Rouge community.
"It's just that opportunity just to dialog," organizer Tre' Gradnigo said. "We'll have a little round circle, to whereas people can, the young people can talk or talk to the parents as well. Really, we're just here just to make sure that no leaf is unturned, no rock is unturned. We want to make sure that we are meeting people where they are."
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