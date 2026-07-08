Baton Rouge area Amazon customers using new drone delivery service

BATON ROUGE - Amazon's "Prime Air" drone delivery service is now up and running in Baton Rouge, making it the first city in Louisiana to get the service.

The drones are fully automated, following preset routes while using sensors to scan for potential obstacles. A cloud-based flight plan for each delivery. The planning system creates a direct path to homes and businesses.

The fully electric drones weigh 80 pounds and are loaded at the Cortana Place Amazon fulfillment center. After dropping off a package, they automatically fly back. A delivery typically takes less than two hours.

St. George resident David Messina already had a package delivered by drone.

"When I was ordering, it popped up as an option, so I decided to give it a shot," Messina said.

He said the experience was unlike any delivery he'd had before.

"It's loud but when you see something that cool, you kind of don't care how loud it was," Messina said.

Other Baton Rouge residents, like Michelle Brown, are also warming up to the idea.

"I think it's pretty cool. I haven't had one yet but I think it would be good," Brown said.

In its proposal to the Federal Aviation Administration to extend the service in Baton Rouge, Amazon said it wanted to reach up to 1,000 drone flights a day depending on customer demand.

For now, drone delivery is only available to customers living within 7.5 miles of the facility, between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., depending on weather conditions.