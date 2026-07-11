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Baton Rouge animal shelter waives adoption fees for Empty the Shelters event

3 hours 14 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 11:48 AM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A nationwide pet adoption event is taking place in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Companion Animal Alliance partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host the Empty the Shelters event taking place from Saturday to Monday.

The adoption event features waived fees in an effort to make it easier for families to bring home a new pet while helping the shelter manage capacity challenges for the summer. 

Since its launch in 2016, the Empty the Shelters event has helped more than 400,000 pets find homes, making it the nation's largest funded adoption event.

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On Thursday, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with CAA about the event.

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