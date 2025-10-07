91°
Bass Pro Shops to hold seasonal hiring event in Denham Springs and Gonzales
DENHAM SPRINGS — Bass Pro Shops will host a seasonal hiring event at both its Denham Springs location and its Cabela's location in Gonzales on Wednesday and Thursday.
The major outdoors retailer said it is looking for more than 50 seasonal employees across several retail departments. It is hiring for both part-time and full-time positions.
Those interested can head to either store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
