Barge on fire causes Sunshine Bridge to briefly close Tuesday evening

ST. JAMES PARISH - A barge docked close to the Sunshine Bridge in St. James caused the bridge to be closed Tuesday evening.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to reports of dark smoke around the bridge's dock at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The bridge was closed as a precaution for drivers.

There was no impact on the bridge and traffic was allowed to pass once the barge was moved.

Deputies did not specify whether there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.