Balloon release held for 14-year-old who died after person fired multiple shots into apartment

BATON ROUGE - As the sun set, balloons began to rise, released by family, friends, and others in the community to honor the passing of 14-year-old Derrick Dorsey.

Family says Dorsey was not a reflection of how he died.

"He was not in any gangs, he did not do drugs, this was entirely the wrong person, my cousin was not in anything to make this type of thing happen to him," His older cousin said.

Charita Sellers, an administrator from Helix Aviation Academy, told WBRZ that while he was just in his first year of school there his death has impacted everyone.

"Derrick Dorsey was a great student, all of his teachers are extremely sad he had a wonderful smile, and a wonderful spirit so we were all just getting to know him," she said.

Organizations like the 100 Black Men are calling for everyone in the community to get active to combat gun violence.

"With the youth-led violence we need to be in the schools we need to be a community, and we need to be adjacent to them at all times, we need to be adjoining them," Redell Norman, a member of the organization said.

He also says he hopes this helps open the eyes of the youth in attendance.

"When violence hits your home, I think that brings that connection, and I think that young man knows a lot of these kids in the community. This could be your mom crying, this could be your dad crying, this could be your classmate crying and we need the youth as well," he said.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ this is still an ongoing investigation.





