86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bald eagle treated at LSU Vet Med released back into the wild

1 hour 1 minute 5 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025 Apr 2, 2025 April 02, 2025 1:49 PM April 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A bald eagle that was being treated at the LSU vet school was released back into the wild Wednesday morning. 

The eagle was found in the New Orleans area with open fractures in one of his feet. His foot was splinted up for three weeks and he was transported to the flight cages to rebuild his stamina. 

Trending News

He was released Wednesday morning and veterinarians said he would be able to follow the Mississippi River back home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days