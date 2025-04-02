Bald eagle treated at LSU Vet Med released back into the wild

BATON ROUGE - A bald eagle that was being treated at the LSU vet school was released back into the wild Wednesday morning.

The eagle was found in the New Orleans area with open fractures in one of his feet. His foot was splinted up for three weeks and he was transported to the flight cages to rebuild his stamina.

He was released Wednesday morning and veterinarians said he would be able to follow the Mississippi River back home.