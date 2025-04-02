86°
Latest Weather Blog
Bald eagle treated at LSU Vet Med released back into the wild
BATON ROUGE - A bald eagle that was being treated at the LSU vet school was released back into the wild Wednesday morning.
The eagle was found in the New Orleans area with open fractures in one of his feet. His foot was splinted up for three weeks and he was transported to the flight cages to rebuild his stamina.
Trending News
He was released Wednesday morning and veterinarians said he would be able to follow the Mississippi River back home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk
-
2une In Previews: Parish Housing Authority hosting Community Health Fair
-
Members of a community near site of planned Hyundai steel mill oppose...
-
Baker School System to partner with Helix Community Schools for upcoming school...
-
Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft