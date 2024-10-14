84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker police searching for man seen trying to set fire to Clorox wipes in Walmart

1 hour 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 10:21 AM October 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera trying to set fire to a box of Clorox wipes inside of a Walmart. 

The man was seen walking into the Walmart on Plank Road in Baker on the evening of Oct. 10. He was reportedly seen trying to set fire to the box of wipes before leaving the store in a black 4-door Toyota Camry. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Baker Police Department. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days