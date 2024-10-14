84°
Baker police searching for man seen trying to set fire to Clorox wipes in Walmart
BAKER - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera trying to set fire to a box of Clorox wipes inside of a Walmart.
The man was seen walking into the Walmart on Plank Road in Baker on the evening of Oct. 10. He was reportedly seen trying to set fire to the box of wipes before leaving the store in a black 4-door Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Baker Police Department.
