Baker Police say local Walmart was burglarized while security was off due to the snowstorm

BAKER — A Walmart in Baker was burglarized while the store was closed during the snowstorm earlier in the week.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that the Plank Road store was without police security on Tuesday and Wednesday when the burglary occurred.

The theft was discovered when store personnel returned to work on Thursday, he said.

Dunn said that the burglary is still under investigation and that Baker Police did not have an exact amount that was stolen.