Baker Police: Missing teen believed to have 'fled home with adult male she may have met online'

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is searching for a teenager they believe "fled home with an adult male she may have met online."

Kennedy Morrison, 15, was reported missing by her mother. Officials do not have a description of what she was last wearing, but believe she is still in the Baker/Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.