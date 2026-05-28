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Baker Police: Missing teen believed to have 'fled home with adult male she may have met online'

25 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 5:13 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is searching for a teenager they believe "fled home with an adult male she may have met online."

Kennedy Morrison, 15, was reported missing by her mother. Officials do not have a description of what she was last wearing, but believe she is still in the Baker/Baton Rouge area.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.

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