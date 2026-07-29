Baker, Helix Community Schools upgrade school bus technology ahead of new school year

BAKER - Baker school officials are adding new safety measures to the district's transportation system ahead of the new school year.

The changes are coming to the Baker school transportation department, which operates more than 30 buses.

The buses will be air-conditioned and equipped with multiple security cameras each. A new app is also on the way to let parents track where their children's bus is.

Until the app is released, parents are being encouraged to sign up for a text-messaging system here.

"Safety is always top of mind and we know we have all of this wonderful technology with cams; we have it around us all the time. We're an esteemed network and we absolutely want to take advantage of the latest technology," President and CEO of Helix Community Schools Preston Castille said.

Students are set to return Aug. 6.