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Baker Fire Department responds to fire near intersection of Thomas, Gibbons roads

3 hours 20 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 11:03 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baker Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Gibbons and Thomas roads on Friday.

WBRZ first learned about the fire around 10:45 a.m. 

Video from the scene captured by WBRZ's news crew shows heavy smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters attack the blaze from a ladder.

Further information was not immediately available.

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