Baker Fire Department responds to fire near intersection of Thomas, Gibbons roads

BATON ROUGE — The Baker Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Gibbons and Thomas roads on Friday.

WBRZ first learned about the fire around 10:45 a.m.

Video from the scene captured by WBRZ's news crew shows heavy smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters attack the blaze from a ladder.

Further information was not immediately available.