Baker fire chief arrested in payroll fraud scheme

BAKER - The head of the Baker Fire Department was arrested Thursday morning after a months-long fraud investigation revealed he stole thousands of dollars.

Louisiana State Police said the investigation began back in October and ultimately uncovered that Chief Christopher Hunt, 49, manipulated the department's payroll system so he was paid for hours he never worked.

Hunt's charges suggested he defrauded the department out of more than $5,000.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant earlier this week, and Hunt surrendered to State Police early Thursday morning.

Hunt was booked on charges of public payroll fraud, felony theft over $5,000, computer fraud and malfeasance.