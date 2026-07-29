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Baker city council unanimously passes tax increase to fund new fire station

2 hours 5 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 10:32 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The Baker City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance for a new tax increase to fund a new fire station and its employees' salaries.

City leaders say the move should help give people more access to public safety. About 70 people will work at the station.

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Members approved the ordinance at their last meeting two weeks ago. The tax goes into effect January 2027.

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