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Baker city council unanimously passes tax increase to fund new fire station
BAKER — The Baker City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance for a new tax increase to fund a new fire station and its employees' salaries.
City leaders say the move should help give people more access to public safety. About 70 people will work at the station.
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Members approved the ordinance at their last meeting two weeks ago. The tax goes into effect January 2027.
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