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Baker Branch Library wants residents' input on renovation plans

52 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 7:32 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The Baker Branch Library is moving forward with a major renovation and expansion project and the public is invited to weigh in.

An open house style Concept Design Charrette is set for May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Baker Branch Library.

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Two design concepts are ready for public review at the event. Architects from GFP Architecture + Interior Design will be on hand alongside library staff to answer questions and take input on the two concepts being considered.

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