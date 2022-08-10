Bad behavior surrounding drug store dumpster, neighbor's property tainted

BATON ROUGE - One man says his neighbor is attracting the worst company. Brian McGowan lives next to the Walgreens on the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. All hours of the day, his security cameras capture people doing various things behind the dumpster corral in the parking lot on the other side of his fence.

Most often, McGowan says people walk behind the dumpster to urinate or inject substances.

"It's like a goat stable when you smell pee at the farm, you know, it's like that," he said.

Other than Walgreens, McGowan says he lives in a great neighborhood. It's close to shops and restaurants, and people take care of their property.

"Walgreens is the only irresponsible party here," he said.

He's installed multiple security cameras and lighting watching over the Walgreens property. McGowan says the security provided by Walgreens doesn't appear to watch over the area next to his house.

"People with their pants down, drug addicts injecting their arms, a guy smoking a crack pipe a few feet from where my granddaughter plays," said McGowan.

Before his granddaughter walks outside, McGowan says he walks the yard looking for needles that are sometimes tossed over the fence. He's posted signs letting people know there is 24-hour surveillance and his voice projects loudly "welcome to YouTube where everybody is a star" when motion is detected.

McGowan says people don't seem to care and it's evident by what's being captured on camera. He thinks more security measures must be taken, including moving the dumpster and fencing off the area behind the store. Neighbors have reached out to Walgreens about their concerns, but so far there hasn't been any change.

A Walgreens spokesperson says they have been in communication with some of the neighbors and understands their concerns. Walgreens says it's currently evaluating several different measures to help address the issue, including landscaping improvements to the exterior of the property and possible alternatives for the garbage corral and its location.

Walgreens could not provide a timeline for the implementation of these measures but says it will keep the neighbors informed when they do.

Until changes are made, McGowan fears the bad behavior will continue.

"I'm worried about my family, that people are so high stumbling out of their mind that they're going to make their way here and I'm going to have to confront them," he said.

McGowan says he has ordered more cameras.